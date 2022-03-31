Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 71

Normal 54

Record: 1986 79

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 41

Normal 34

Record: 1923 15

Maumee stage 6.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 11

For March 697

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.02 inch

For March 3.13 inches (0.43)

For the year 6.90 inches (-0.40)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 1.0 inch (-3.5)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:26 a.m.

Sunset 8:05 p.m.

Moonrise 7:27 a.m.

Moonset 7:36 p.m.