Thursday, March 31, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 71
Normal 54
Record: 1986 79
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 41
Normal 34
Record: 1923 15
Maumee stage 6.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For March 697
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For March 3.13 inches (0.43)
For the year 6.90 inches (-0.40)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.5)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:26 a.m.
Sunset 8:05 p.m.
Moonrise 7:27 a.m.
Moonset 7:36 p.m.
Moon phases
New Moon
April 1
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
