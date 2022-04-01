Friday, April 01, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 54
Normal 54
Record: 1986 82
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 32
Normal 34
Record: 1923 9
Maumee stage 5.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For March 710
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For March 3.16 inches (0.35)
For the year 6.93 inches (-0.48)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For March 1.0 inch (-3.6)
Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 8:06 p.m.
Moonrise 7:05 a.m.
Moonset 5:22 p.m.
Moon phases
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
