Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 54

Normal 54

Record: 1986 82

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 32

Normal 34

Record: 1923 9

Maumee stage 5.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For March 710

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For March 3.16 inches (0.35)

For the year 6.93 inches (-0.48)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For March 1.0 inch (-3.6)

Since July 1 21.9 inches (-10.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:06 p.m.

Moonrise 7:05 a.m.

Moonset 5:22 p.m.