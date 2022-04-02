Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 38

High one year ago 38

Normal 55

Record: 2010 82

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 26

Normal 34

Record: 1899, 1923, 1964 18

Maumee stage 5.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 30

For April 30

Precipitation

For Friday 0.03 inch

For April 0.03 inch (-0.08)

For the year 6.98 inches (-0.54)

Snowfall

For Friday 0.30 inch

For April 0.30 inch (0.2)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:22 a.m.

Sunset 8:07 p.m.

Moonrise 8:13 a.m.

Moonset 9:47 p.m.