Saturday, April 02, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 38
High one year ago 38
Normal 55
Record: 2010 82
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 26
Normal 34
Record: 1899, 1923, 1964 18
Maumee stage 5.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 30
For April 30
Precipitation
For Friday 0.03 inch
For April 0.03 inch (-0.08)
For the year 6.98 inches (-0.54)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.30 inch
For April 0.30 inch (0.2)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:22 a.m.
Sunset 8:07 p.m.
Moonrise 8:13 a.m.
Moonset 9:47 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story