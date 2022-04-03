Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 48
Normal 55
Record: 2010 83
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 20
Normal 35
Record: 1899 16
Maumee stage 4.16 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 28
For April 58
Precipitation
For Saturday none
For April 0.03 inch (-0.20)
For the year 6.98 inches (-0.66)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For April 0.30 inch (-0.20)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 8:08 p.m.
Moonrise 8:37 a.m.
Moonset 10:52 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
