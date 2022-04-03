Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 48

Normal 55

Record: 2010 83

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 20

Normal 35

Record: 1899 16

Maumee stage 4.16 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 28

For April 58

Precipitation

For Saturday none

For April 0.03 inch (-0.20)

For the year 6.98 inches (-0.66)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For April 0.30 inch (-0.20)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 8:08 p.m.

Moonrise 8:37 a.m.

Moonset 10:52 p.m.