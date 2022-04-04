Monday, April 04, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 65
Normal 56
Record: 1940, 1956, 2012 78
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 29
Normal 35
Record: 1899, 1944, 1987 19
Maumee stage 4.18 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 22
For April 79
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For April 0.11 inch (-0.23)
For the year 7.06 inches (-0.69)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For April 0.30 inch (0.10)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 8:09 p.m.
Moonrise 9:04 a.m.
Moonset 11:56 p.m.
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
