Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 65

Normal 56

Record: 1940, 1956, 2012 78

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 29

Normal 35

Record: 1899, 1944, 1987 19

Maumee stage 4.18 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 22

For April 79

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For April 0.11 inch (-0.23)

For the year 7.06 inches (-0.69)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For April 0.30 inch (0.10)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m.

Moonrise 9:04 a.m.

Moonset 11:56 p.m.

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30