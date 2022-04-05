Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 59
High one year ago 72
Normal 56
Record: 1910, 1997 77
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 36
Normal 35
Record: 1908 18
Maumee stage 4.14 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 16
For April 95
Precipitation
For Monday 0.13 inch
For April 0.24 inch (-0.22)
For the year 7.19 inch (-0.68)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For April 0.3 inches (0.1)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:17 a.m.
Sunset 8:09 p.m.
Moonrise 9:34 a.m.
Moonset 12:59 a.m.
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story