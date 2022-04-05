The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, April 05, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 59

High one year ago 72

Normal 56

Record: 1910, 1997 77

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 36

Normal 35

Record: 1908 18

Maumee stage 4.14 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 16

For April 95

Precipitation

For Monday 0.13 inch

For April 0.24 inch (-0.22)

For the year 7.19 inch (-0.68)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For April 0.3 inches (0.1)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:17 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m.

Moonrise 9:34 a.m.

Moonset 12:59 a.m.

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

