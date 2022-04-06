Weather Journal

Wednesday, April 06, 2022 1:00 am
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 76
Normal 57
Record: 1988 83
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 44
Normal 36
Record: 1995 16
Maumee stage 3.71 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 19
For April 115
Precipitation
For Tuesday 0.04 inch
For April 0.28 inch (-0.30)
For the year 7.23 inch (-0.76)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For April 0.3 inches (none)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:15 a.m.
Sunset 8:10 p.m.
Moonrise 10:10 a.m.
Moonset 1:58 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
