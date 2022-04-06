The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, April 06, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 76

Normal 57

Record: 1988 83

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 44

Normal 36

Record: 1995 16

Maumee stage 3.71 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 19

For April 115

Precipitation

For Tuesday 0.04 inch

For April 0.28 inch (-0.30)

For the year 7.23 inch (-0.76)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For April 0.3 inches (none)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m.

Moonrise 10:10 a.m.

Moonset 1:58 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

