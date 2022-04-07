Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 80
Normal 57
Record: 2010 84
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 48
Normal 36
Record: 1982 18
Maumee stage 3.84 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 14
For April 129
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.33 inch
For April 0.64 inch (-0.07)
For the year 7.59 inches (-0.53)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April 0.3 inch (zero)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:12 p.m.
Moonrise 10:53 a.m.
Moonset 2:52 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
