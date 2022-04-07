The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, April 07, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 80

Normal 57

Record: 2010 84

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 48

Normal 36

Record: 1982 18

Maumee stage 3.84 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 14

For April 129

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.33 inch

For April 0.64 inch (-0.07)

For the year 7.59 inches (-0.53)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April 0.3 inch (zero)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-10.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:12 p.m.

Moonrise 10:53 a.m.

Moonset 2:52 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

