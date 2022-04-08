The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 81

Normal 57

Record: 1929, 1954, 2021 81

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 52

Normal 36

Record: 1982 7

Maumee stage 5.08 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For April 153

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For April 0.64 inch (-0.19)

For the year 7.59 inches (-0.65)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For April 0.3 inch (-0.1)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-11.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:13 p.m.

Moonrise 11:42 a.m.

Moonset 3:40 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

April 9

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30



