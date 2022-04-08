Friday, April 08, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 81
Normal 57
Record: 1929, 1954, 2021 81
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 52
Normal 36
Record: 1982 7
Maumee stage 5.08 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For April 153
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For April 0.64 inch (-0.19)
For the year 7.59 inches (-0.65)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For April 0.3 inch (-0.1)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-11.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:13 p.m.
Moonrise 11:42 a.m.
Moonset 3:40 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
April 9
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
