Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 71

Normal 58

Record: 2001 79

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 50

Normal 37

Record: 1972 15

Maumee stage 5.46 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 23

For April 176

Precipitation

For Friday 0.06 inch

For April 0.70 inch (-0.26)

For the year 7.65 inches (-0.72)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For April 0.3 inch (-0.1)

Since July 1 22.2 inches (-11.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:14 p.m.

Moonrise 12:38 p.m.

Moonset 4:21 a.m. Sunday