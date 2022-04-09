Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 71
Normal 58
Record: 2001 79
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 50
Normal 37
Record: 1972 15
Maumee stage 5.46 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 23
For April 176
Precipitation
For Friday 0.06 inch
For April 0.70 inch (-0.26)
For the year 7.65 inches (-0.72)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For April 0.3 inch (-0.1)
Since July 1 22.2 inches (-11.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:14 p.m.
Moonrise 12:38 p.m.
Moonset 4:21 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
