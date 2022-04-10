Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 39

High one year ago 76

Normal 58

Record: 2013 81

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 48

Normal 37

Record: 1957 14

Maumee stage 5.05 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 29

For April 205

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.07 inch

For April 0.77 inch (-0.32)

For the year 7.72 inches (-0.78)

Snowfall

For Saturday 0.4 inch

For April 0.7 inch (-0.3)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:09 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

Moonrise 1:39 p.m.

Moonset 4:56 a.m. Monday