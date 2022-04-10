Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Saturday records
High temperature 39
High one year ago 76
Normal 58
Record: 2013 81
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 48
Normal 37
Record: 1957 14
Maumee stage 5.05 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 29
For April 205
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.07 inch
For April 0.77 inch (-0.32)
For the year 7.72 inches (-0.78)
Snowfall
For Saturday 0.4 inch
For April 0.7 inch (-0.3)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:09 a.m.
Sunset 8:15 p.m.
Moonrise 1:39 p.m.
Moonset 4:56 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
