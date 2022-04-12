The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 56

Normal 59

Record: 1930 90

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 44

Normal 38

Record: 1940 21

Maumee stage 4.57 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For April 232

Precipitation

For Monday 0.02 inch

For April 0.79 inch (-0.55)

For the year 7.74 inch (-1.01)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.2)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

Moonrise 3:50 p.m.

Moonset 5:53 a.m. Wednesday 

Full Moon

April 16

Final Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

