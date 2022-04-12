Tuesday, April 12, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 56
Normal 59
Record: 1930 90
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 44
Normal 38
Record: 1940 21
Maumee stage 4.57 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For April 232
Precipitation
For Monday 0.02 inch
For April 0.79 inch (-0.55)
For the year 7.74 inch (-1.01)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.2)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 8:17 p.m.
Moonrise 3:50 p.m.
Moonset 5:53 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
April 16
Final Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
