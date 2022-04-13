The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 70

High one year ago 64

Normal 60

Record: 1930 86

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 46

Normal 38

Record: 1940 16

Maumee stage 8.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 12

For April 245

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For April 0.79 inch (-0.68)

For the year 7.74 inch (-1.14)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For April 0.7 inches (0.2)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:19 p.m.

Moonrise 4:57 p.m.

Moonset 6:17 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

