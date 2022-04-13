Wednesday, April 13, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Tuesday records
High temperature 70
High one year ago 64
Normal 60
Record: 1930 86
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 46
Normal 38
Record: 1940 16
Maumee stage 8.82 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 12
For April 245
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For April 0.79 inch (-0.68)
For the year 7.74 inch (-1.14)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For April 0.7 inches (0.2)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 8:19 p.m.
Moonrise 4:57 p.m.
Moonset 6:17 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
