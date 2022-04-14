Thursday, April 14, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 63
Normal 60
Record: 1941 85
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 39
Normal 38
Record: 1950 21
Maumee stage 9.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 1
For April 246
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.38 inch
For April 1.17 inch (-0.42)
For the year 8.12 inch (-0.88)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April 0.7 inches (0.2)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 8:20 p.m.
Moonrise 6:06 p.m.
Moonset 6:41 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
