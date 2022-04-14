The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, April 14, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 63

Normal 60

Record: 1941 85

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 39

Normal 38

Record: 1950 21

Maumee stage 9.26 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 1

For April 246

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.38 inch

For April 1.17 inch (-0.42)

For the year 8.12 inch (-0.88)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April 0.7 inches (0.2)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m.

Moonrise 6:06 p.m.

Moonset 6:41 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication?Moonrise 6:30 a.m.?Moonset 7:30 p.m.?OR?Moonset 6:30 a.m.?Moonrise 7:30 p.m.?OR?Moonrise 5:30 p.m.?Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)??

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  