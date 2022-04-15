Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 56
Normal 60
Record: 1910 81
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 38
Normal 39
Record: 1917 23
Maumee stage 9.36 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 16
For April 262
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.07 inch
For April 1.36 inch (-0.36)
For the year 8.31 inch (-0.82)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.1)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:02 a.m.
Sunset 8:21 p.m.
Moonset 6:41 a.m.
Moonrise 7:16 p.m.
Full Moon
April 16
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
