Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 56

Normal 60

Record: 1910 81

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 38

Normal 39

Record: 1917 23

Maumee stage 9.36 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 16

For April 262

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.07 inch

For April 1.36 inch (-0.36)

For the year 8.31 inch (-0.82)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.1)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:02 a.m.

Sunset 8:21 p.m.

Moonset 6:41 a.m.

Moonrise 7:16 p.m.

Full Moon

April 16

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

