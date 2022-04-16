Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 46

Normal 61

Record: 2002 85

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 34

Normal 39

Record: 1907 20

Maumee stage 9.47 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 12

For April 274

Precipitation

For Friday trace

For April 1.36 inches (-0.48)

For the year 8.31 inches (-0.94)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.1)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:00 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m.

Moonset 7:05 a.m.

Moonrise 8:29 p.m.