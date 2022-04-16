Saturday, April 16, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 46
Normal 61
Record: 2002 85
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 34
Normal 39
Record: 1907 20
Maumee stage 9.47 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For April 274
Precipitation
For Friday trace
For April 1.36 inches (-0.48)
For the year 8.31 inches (-0.94)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.1)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:00 a.m.
Sunset 8:22 p.m.
Moonset 7:05 a.m.
Moonrise 8:29 p.m.
Moon phases
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
