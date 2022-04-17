Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 61
Normal 61
Record: 2002 85
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 33
Normal 40
Record: 2020 22
Maumee stage 9.22 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 18
For April 292
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For April 1.36 inches (-0.61)
For the year 8.31 inches (-1.07)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.1)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 8:23 p.m.
Moonset 7:32 a.m.
Moonrise 9:45 p.m.
Moon phases
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
