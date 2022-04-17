Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 61

Normal 61

Record: 2002 85

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 33

Normal 40

Record: 2020 22

Maumee stage 9.22 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 18

For April 292

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For April 1.36 inches (-0.61)

For the year 8.31 inches (-1.07)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.1)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:23 p.m.

Moonset 7:32 a.m.

Moonrise 9:45 p.m.