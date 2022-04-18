The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, April 18, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 60

Normal 62

Record: 2002 85

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 32

Normal 40

Record: 1904 20

Maumee stage 4.88 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 28

For April 323

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For April 1.36 inches (-0.74)

For the year 8.31 inches (-1.20)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For April 0.7 inch (0.1)

Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:57 a.m.

Sunset 8:24 p.m.

Moonset 8:03 a.m.

Moonrise 11:03 p.m. 

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  