Monday, April 18, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 60
Normal 62
Record: 2002 85
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 32
Normal 40
Record: 1904 20
Maumee stage 4.88 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 28
For April 323
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For April 1.36 inches (-0.74)
For the year 8.31 inches (-1.20)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For April 0.7 inch (0.1)
Since July 1 22.6 inches (-10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:24 p.m.
Moonset 8:03 a.m.
Moonrise 11:03 p.m.
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
