Tuesday, April 19, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
WEEKday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 62
Normal 62
Record: 2002 87
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 31
Normal 40
Record: 1990 23
Maumee stage 8.98 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 28
For April 350
Precipitation
For Monday 0.09 inch
For April 1.45 inch (-0.78)
For the year 8.40 inch (-1.24)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.5 inch (record)
For April 1.2 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.1 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:56 a.m.
Sunset 8:25 p.m.
Moonset 8:40 a.m.
Moonrise 12:20 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter April 23
New Moon April 30
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story