The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

WEEKday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 62

Normal 62

Record: 2002 87

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 31

Normal 40

Record: 1990 23

Maumee stage 8.98 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 28

For April 350

Precipitation

For Monday 0.09 inch

For April 1.45 inch (-0.78)

For the year 8.40 inch (-1.24)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.5 inch (record)

For April 1.2 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.1 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:56 a.m.

Sunset 8:25 p.m.

Moonset 8:40 a.m.

Moonrise 12:20 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter April 23

New Moon April 30

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  