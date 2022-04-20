Wednesday, April 20, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 65
Normal 62
Record: 1985 86
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 38
Normal 41
Record: 1983 21
Maumee stage 9.09 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 25
For April 375
Precipitation
For Tuesday trace
For April 1.48 inch (-0.88)
For the year 8.43 inch (-1.34)
Snowfall
For Tuesday trace
For April 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:54 a.m.
Sunset 8:26 p.m.
Moonrise 12:20 a.m.
Moonset 9:27 a.m.
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
