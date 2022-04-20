The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 65

Normal 62

Record: 1985 86

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 38

Normal 41

Record: 1983 21

Maumee stage 9.09 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 25

For April 375

Precipitation

For Tuesday trace

For April 1.48 inch (-0.88)

For the year 8.43 inch (-1.34)

Snowfall

For Tuesday trace

For April 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:54 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

Moonrise 12:20 a.m.

Moonset 9:27 a.m.

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

