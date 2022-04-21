Thursday, April 21, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 40
Normal 63
Record: 1985 84
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 30
Normal 41
Record: 1897, 1904 20
Maumee stage 4.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 25
For April 400
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For April 1.50 inches (-0.99)
For the year 8.45 inches (-1.45)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:53 a.m.
Sunset 8:27 p.m.
Moonset 10:24 a.m.
Moonset 2:35 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
