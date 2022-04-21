The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, April 21, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 40

Normal 63

Record: 1985 84

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 30

Normal 41

Record: 1897, 1904 20

Maumee stage 4.12 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 25

For April 400

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.02 inch

For April 1.50 inches (-0.99)

For the year 8.45 inches (-1.45)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:53 a.m.

Sunset 8:27 p.m.

Moonset 10:24 a.m.

Moonset 2:35 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

