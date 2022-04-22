The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, April 22, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 41

Normal 63

Record: 1899 87

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 23

Normal 41

Record: 1907 21

Maumee stage 8.83 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 6

For April 403

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.07 inch

For April 1.57 inches (-1.05)

For the year 8.52 inches (-1.51)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

Sunset 8:28 p.m.

Moonset 11:30 a.m.

Moonrise 3:27 a.m. Saturday

Last Quarter

April 23

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

