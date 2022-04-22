Friday, April 22, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 41
Normal 63
Record: 1899 87
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 23
Normal 41
Record: 1907 21
Maumee stage 8.83 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 6
For April 403
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.07 inch
For April 1.57 inches (-1.05)
For the year 8.52 inches (-1.51)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:51 a.m.
Sunset 8:28 p.m.
Moonset 11:30 a.m.
Moonrise 3:27 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
April 23
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
