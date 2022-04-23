Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 50
Normal 64
Record: 1985 87
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 27
Normal 42
Record: 1986 27
Maumee stage 8.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 13
For April 417
Precipitation
For Friday trace
For April 1.57 inches (-1.18)
For the year 8.52 inches (-1.64)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:50 a.m.
Sunset 8:29 p.m.
Moonset 12:42 p.m.
Moonrise 4:08 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
