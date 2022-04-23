Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 50

Normal 64

Record: 1985 87

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 27

Normal 42

Record: 1986 27

Maumee stage 8.62 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 13

For April 417

Precipitation

For Friday trace

For April 1.57 inches (-1.18)

For the year 8.52 inches (-1.64)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:50 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

Moonset 12:42 p.m.

Moonrise 4:08 a.m. Sunday