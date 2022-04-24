Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 60

Normal 64

Record: 1925 86

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 33

Normal 42

Record: 1986 24

Maumee stage 8.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 1

For April 418

Precipitation

For Saturday none

For April 1.57 inches (-1.30)

For the year 8.52 inches (-1.76)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:48 a.m.

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

Moonset 1:56 p.m.

Moonrise 4:41 a.m.