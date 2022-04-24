Sunday, April 24, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 60
Normal 64
Record: 1925 86
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 33
Normal 42
Record: 1986 24
Maumee stage 8.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 1
For April 418
Precipitation
For Saturday none
For April 1.57 inches (-1.30)
For the year 8.52 inches (-1.76)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:48 a.m.
Sunset 8:30 p.m.
Moonset 1:56 p.m.
Moonrise 4:41 a.m.
Moon phases
New Moon April 30
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story