Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 57
Normal 65
Record: 1925 88
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 39
Normal 43
Record: 1930 27
Maumee stage 3.22 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For April 8
Precipitation
For Sunday 0.03 inch
For April 1.60 inches (-1.39)
For the year 8.55 inches (-1.85)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:47 a.m.
Sunset 8:31 p.m.
Moonset 3:08 p.m.
Moonset 5:08 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
