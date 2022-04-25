The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, April 25, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 57

Normal 65

Record: 1925 88

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 39

Normal 43

Record: 1930 27

Maumee stage 3.22 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For April 8

Precipitation

For Sunday 0.03 inch

For April 1.60 inches (-1.39)

For the year 8.55 inches (-1.85)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

Moonset 3:08 p.m.

Moonset 5:08 a.m. Tuesday 

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

