Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 55
Normal 65
Record: 1915 86
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 35
Normal 43
Record: 1967 24
Maumee stage 8.55 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 5
For April 423
Precipitation
For Monday 0.29 inch
For April 1.89 inch (-1.22)
For the year 8.84 inch (-1.68)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:45 a.m.
Sunset 8:32 p.m.
Moonset 4:17 p.m.
Moonrise 5:32 a.m.
New Moon April 30
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
