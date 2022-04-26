The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 55

Normal 65

Record: 1915 86

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 35

Normal 43

Record: 1967 24

Maumee stage 8.55 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 5

For April 423

Precipitation

For Monday 0.29 inch

For April 1.89 inch (-1.22)

For the year 8.84 inch (-1.68)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:45 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Moonset 4:17 p.m.

Moonrise 5:32 a.m.

New Moon April 30

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  