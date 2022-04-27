Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 72
Normal 65
Record: 1986 88
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 36
Normal 43
Record: 2006 29
Maumee stage 8.64 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 21
For April 449
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For April 1.89 inch (-1.34)
For the year 8.84 inch (-1.80)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:44 a.m.
Sunset 8:33 p.m.
Moonset 5:24 p.m.
Moonrise 5:54 a.m. Thursday
New Moon April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story