Wednesday, April 27, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 72

Normal 65

Record: 1986 88

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 36

Normal 43

Record: 2006 29

Maumee stage 8.64 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 21

For April 449

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For April 1.89 inch (-1.34)

For the year 8.84 inch (-1.80)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

Sunset 8:33 p.m.

Moonset 5:24 p.m. 

Moonrise 5:54 a.m. Thursday

New Moon April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

