Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 83
Normal 66
Record: 1899, 1986, 1990 85
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 47
Normal 44
Record: 1976, 2012 28
Maumee stage 8.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 23
For April 473
Precipitation
For Wednesday none
For April 1.89 inches (-1.47)
For the year 8.84 inches (-1.93)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:34 p.m.
Moonset 6:29 p.m.
Moonrise 6:16 a.m. Friday
New Moon April 30
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
