Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 83

Normal 66

Record: 1899, 1986, 1990 85

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 47

Normal 44

Record: 1976, 2012 28

Maumee stage 8.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 23

For April 473

Precipitation

For Wednesday none

For April 1.89 inches (-1.47)

For the year 8.84 inches (-1.93)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

Sunset 8:34 p.m.

Moonset 6:29 p.m.

Moonrise 6:16 a.m. Friday

New Moon April 30

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

