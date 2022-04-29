Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 49
High one year ago 73
Normal 66
Record: 1899 86
Low temperature 37
Low one year ago 58
Normal 44
Record: 1946 27
Maumee stage 3.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For April 495
Precipitation
For Thursday trace
For April 1.89 inches (-1.60)
For the year 8.84 inches (-2.06)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:41 a.m.
Sunset 8:35 p.m.
Moonrise 6:17 a.m.
Moonset 7:34 p.m.
New Moon
April 30
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
