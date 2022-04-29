The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 49

High one year ago 73

Normal 66

Record: 1899 86

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 58

Normal 44

Record: 1946 27

Maumee stage 3.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For April 495

Precipitation

For Thursday trace

For April 1.89 inches (-1.60)

For the year 8.84 inches (-2.06)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:41 a.m.

Sunset 8:35 p.m.

Moonrise 6:17 a.m.

Moonset 7:34 p.m.

New Moon

April 30

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

