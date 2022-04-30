Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 60
Normal 66
Record: 1899 90
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 50
Normal 44
Record: 1977 30
Maumee stage 8.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 11
For April 504
Precipitation
For Friday none
For April 1.89 inches (-1.72)
For the year 8.84 inches (-2.18)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:40 a.m.
Sunset 8:37 p.m.
Moonrise 6:40 a.m.
Moonset 8:39 p.m.
Moon phases
New Moon April 30
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 26
Third Quarter May 22
