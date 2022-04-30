Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 60

Normal 66

Record: 1899 90

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 50

Normal 44

Record: 1977 30

Maumee stage 8.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 11

For April 504

Precipitation

For Friday none

For April 1.89 inches (-1.72)

For the year 8.84 inches (-2.18)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:37 p.m.

Moonrise 6:40 a.m.

Moonset 8:39 p.m.