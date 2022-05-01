Sunday, May 01, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 59
Normal 67
Record: 1899 67
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 38
Normal 45
Record: 2008 29
Maumee stage 8.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 10
For April 514
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.20 inch
For April 2.09 inches (-1.65)
For the year 9.04 inches (-2.11)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For April 1.3 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:38 p.m.
Moonrise 7:05 a.m.
Moonset 9:43 p.m.
Moon phases
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Third Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story