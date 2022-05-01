Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 59

Normal 67

Record: 1899 67

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 38

Normal 45

Record: 2008 29

Maumee stage 8.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 10

For April 514

Precipitation

For Saturday 0.20 inch

For April 2.09 inches (-1.65)

For the year 9.04 inches (-2.11)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For April 1.3 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 23.2 inches (-10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:38 p.m.

Moonrise 7:05 a.m.

Moonset 9:43 p.m.