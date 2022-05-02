The Journal Gazette
 
Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 72

Normal 67

Record: 1942 88

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 31

Normal 45

Record: 1963 27

Maumee stage 7.35 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For May 8

Precipitation

For Sunday 0.43 inch

For May 0.43 inch (0.30)

For the year 9.92 inches (-1.36)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at midnight

Lowest 64% at 3 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:38 a.m.

Sunset 8:39 p.m.

Moonrise 7:33 a.m.

Moonset 10:47 p.m. 

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

New Moon

May 30

