Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 72
Normal 67
Record: 1942 88
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 31
Normal 45
Record: 1963 27
Maumee stage 7.35 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For May 8
Precipitation
For Sunday 0.43 inch
For May 0.43 inch (0.30)
For the year 9.92 inches (-1.36)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at midnight
Lowest 64% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:38 a.m.
Sunset 8:39 p.m.
Moonrise 7:33 a.m.
Moonset 10:47 p.m.
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
