Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 61

High one year ago 80

Normal 68

Record: 1959 88

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 57

Normal 46

Record: 1903 30

Maumee stage 11.78 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 12

For May 21

Precipitation

For Monday none

For May 0.43 inch (0.16)

For the year 9.92 inch (-1.50)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 60% at 6 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

Sunset 8:40 p.m.

Moonrise 8:07 a.m.

Moonset 11:48 p.m.

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

