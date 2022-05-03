Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 61
High one year ago 80
Normal 68
Record: 1959 88
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 57
Normal 46
Record: 1903 30
Maumee stage 11.78 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 12
For May 21
Precipitation
For Monday none
For May 0.43 inch (0.16)
For the year 9.92 inch (-1.50)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 60% at 6 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:36 a.m.
Sunset 8:40 p.m.
Moonrise 8:07 a.m.
Moonset 11:48 p.m.
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story