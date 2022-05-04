The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 67

Normal 68

Record: 1928, 1955, 2012 87

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 56

Normal 46

Record: 1967 30

Maumee stage 11.3 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For May 24

Precipitation

For Tuesday 0.70 inch

For May 1.13 inch (0.73)

For the year 10.62 inch (-0.93)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 10:00 a.m.

Lowest 78% at 3:00 p.m.

Average 88%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:35 a.m.

Sunset 8:41 p.m.

Moonrise 8:47 a.m.

Moonset 12:44 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

