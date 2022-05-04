Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 67
Normal 68
Record: 1928, 1955, 2012 87
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 56
Normal 46
Record: 1967 30
Maumee stage 11.3 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For May 24
Precipitation
For Tuesday 0.70 inch
For May 1.13 inch (0.73)
For the year 10.62 inch (-0.93)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 10:00 a.m.
Lowest 78% at 3:00 p.m.
Average 88%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:35 a.m.
Sunset 8:41 p.m.
Moonrise 8:47 a.m.
Moonset 12:44 a.m. Thursday
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
