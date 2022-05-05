Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 63
Normal 68
Record: 1902, 1949 87
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 49
Normal 46
Record: 2005 27
Maumee stage 12.7 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 9
For May 33
Precipitation
For Wednesday trace
For May 1.13 inch (0.60)
For the year 10.62 inch (-1.06)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 67% at 6 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:34 a.m.
Sunset 8:42 p.m.
Moonrise 9:34 a.m.
Moonset 1:35 a.m.
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
