The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 63

Normal 68

Record: 1902, 1949 87

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 49

Normal 46

Record: 2005 27

Maumee stage 12.7 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 9

For May 33

Precipitation

For Wednesday trace

For May 1.13 inch (0.60)

For the year 10.62 inch (-1.06)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 67% at 6 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:34 a.m.

Sunset 8:42 p.m.

Moonrise 9:34 a.m.

Moonset 1:35 a.m.

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  