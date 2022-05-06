Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 58
Normal 69
Record: 1952 89
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 43
Normal 47
Record: 1973 29
Maumee stage 11.58 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For May 47
Precipitation
For Thursday 0.39 inch
For May 1.52 inches (0.86)
For the year 11.01 inches (-0.80)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 72% at 10 a.m.
Average 84%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:33 a.m.
Sunset 8:43 p.m.
Moonrise 10:27 a.m.
Moonset 2:18 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
