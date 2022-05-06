The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, May 06, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 58

Normal 69

Record: 1952 89

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 43

Normal 47

Record: 1973 29

Maumee stage 11.58 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For May 47

Precipitation

For Thursday 0.39 inch

For May 1.52 inches (0.86)

For the year 11.01 inches (-0.80)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 p.m.

Lowest 72% at 10 a.m.

Average 84%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:43 p.m.

Moonrise 10:27 a.m.

Moonset 2:18 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter May 8

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  