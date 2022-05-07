Saturday, May 07, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 57
Normal 69
Record: 1949, 1959 88
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 36
Normal 47
Record: 1968 30
Maumee stage 12.22 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 12
For May 59
Precipitation
For Friday 0.14 inch
For May 1.78 inches (0.99)
For the year 11.27 inches (-0.67)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 10 a.m.
Lowest 86% at 6 p.m.
Average 92%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:31 a.m.
Sunset 8:44 p.m.
Moonrise 11:26 a.m.
Moonset 2:55 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
First Quarter May 8
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
