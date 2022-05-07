Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 57

Normal 69

Record: 1949, 1959 88

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 36

Normal 47

Record: 1968 30

Maumee stage 12.22 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 12

For May 59

Precipitation

For Friday 0.14 inch

For May 1.78 inches (0.99)

For the year 11.27 inches (-0.67)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 10 a.m.

Lowest 86% at 6 p.m.

Average 92%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:31 a.m.

Sunset 8:44 p.m.

Moonrise 11:26 a.m.

Moonset 2:55 a.m. Sunday