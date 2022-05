HAMILTON ROAD

Closed between Coverdale and Smith roads 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

ANTWERP ROAD

Closed between Roth and Cuba roads 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

MORTON ROAD/BAUERMEISTER ROAD

Closed between Winchester and South County Line roads Monday through Thursday.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Knapp and Husted roads Tuesday through Thursday.