Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 59

Normal 69

Record: 1926 87

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 35

Normal 47

Record: 1989 28

Maumee stage 13.20 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 6

For May 65

Precipitation

For Saturday trace

For May 1.80 inches (0.88)

For the year 11.29 inches (-0.78)

Relative humidity

Highest 71% at midnight

Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 8:45 p.m.

Moonrise 12:28 p.m.

Moonset 3:26 a.m. Monday