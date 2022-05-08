Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 59
Normal 69
Record: 1926 87
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 35
Normal 47
Record: 1989 28
Maumee stage 13.20 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 6
For May 65
Precipitation
For Saturday trace
For May 1.80 inches (0.88)
For the year 11.29 inches (-0.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 71% at midnight
Lowest 47% at 2 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 8:45 p.m.
Moonrise 12:28 p.m.
Moonset 3:26 a.m. Monday
Moon phases
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
