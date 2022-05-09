The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 55

Normal 70

Record: 2014 89

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 33

Normal 48

Record: 1947 29

Maumee stage 13.11 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For May 79

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For May 1.80 inches (0.76)

For the year 11.29 inches (-0.50)

Relative humidity

Highest 73% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.

Average 58% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonrise 1:33 p.m.

Moonset 3:54 a.m. Tuesday 

First Quarter

May 8

Full Moon

May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

New Moon

May 30

