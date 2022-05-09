Monday, May 09, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 55
Normal 70
Record: 2014 89
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 33
Normal 48
Record: 1947 29
Maumee stage 13.11 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For May 79
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For May 1.80 inches (0.76)
For the year 11.29 inches (-0.50)
Relative humidity
Highest 73% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 2 p.m.
Average 58%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:29 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonrise 1:33 p.m.
Moonset 3:54 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
May 8
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
