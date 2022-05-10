The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 46

Normal 70

Record: 1936, 1979, 1993 87

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 36

Normal 48

Record: 2020 23

Maumee stage 11.51 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 3

For May 82

Precipitation

For Monday none

For May 1.80 inch (0.63)

For the year 11.29 inch (-1.03)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.

Average 60%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:47 p.m.

Moonrise 2:38 p.m.

Moonset 4:18 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Newsletters  