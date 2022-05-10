Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 46
Normal 70
Record: 1936, 1979, 1993 87
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 36
Normal 48
Record: 2020 23
Maumee stage 11.51 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 3
For May 82
Precipitation
For Monday none
For May 1.80 inch (0.63)
For the year 11.29 inch (-1.03)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 40% at 4 p.m.
Average 60%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:28 a.m.
Sunset 8:47 p.m.
Moonrise 2:38 p.m.
Moonset 4:18 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
