Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 57

Normal 70

Record: 1993 90

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 34

Normal 48

Record: 1966 27

Maumee stage 10.21 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 0

For May 82

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For May 1.80 inch (0.50)

For the year 11.29 inch (-1.16)

Relative humidity

Highest 67% at 7:00 p.m.

Lowest 59% at 4:00 p.m.

Average 63%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

Sunset 8:48 p.m.

Moonrise 3:45 p.m.

Moonset 4:41 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

