Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 57
Normal 70
Record: 1993 90
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 34
Normal 48
Record: 1966 27
Maumee stage 10.21 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 0
For May 82
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For May 1.80 inch (0.50)
For the year 11.29 inch (-1.16)
Relative humidity
Highest 67% at 7:00 p.m.
Lowest 59% at 4:00 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:27 a.m.
Sunset 8:48 p.m.
Moonrise 3:45 p.m.
Moonset 4:41 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
