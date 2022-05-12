The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature (ties record) 88

High one year ago 55

Normal 71

Record: 1993 88

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 39

Normal 49

Record: 1907 29

Maumee stage 9.8 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For May 19

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 1.80 inches (0.36)

For the year 11.29 inches (-1.30)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:26 a.m.

Sunset 8:49 p.m.

Moonrise 4:53 p.m.

Moonset 5:06 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

May 16

Last Quarter

May 22

New Moon

May 30

First Quarter

June 7

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  