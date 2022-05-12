Thursday, May 12, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature (ties record) 88
High one year ago 55
Normal 71
Record: 1993 88
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 39
Normal 49
Record: 1907 29
Maumee stage 9.8 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For May 19
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 1.80 inches (0.36)
For the year 11.29 inches (-1.30)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:26 a.m.
Sunset 8:49 p.m.
Moonrise 4:53 p.m.
Moonset 5:06 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
