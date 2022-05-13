The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 64

Normal 71

Record: 2011 88

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 36

Normal 49

Record: 2020 29

Maumee stage 9.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 8

For May 27

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For May 1.80 inches (0.22)

For the year 11.29 inches (-1.44)

Relative humidity

Highest 75% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 23% at 2 p.m.

Average 49% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:50 p.m.

Moonrise 6:04 p.m.

Moonset 5:30 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon May 16

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

