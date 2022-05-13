Friday, May 13, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 64
Normal 71
Record: 2011 88
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 36
Normal 49
Record: 2020 29
Maumee stage 9.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 8
For May 27
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For May 1.80 inches (0.22)
For the year 11.29 inches (-1.44)
Relative humidity
Highest 75% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 23% at 2 p.m.
Average 49%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 8:50 p.m.
Moonrise 6:04 p.m.
Moonset 5:30 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
