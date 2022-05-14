Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 67
Normal 71
Record: 1956, 1982, 1991 87
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 36
Normal 49
Record: 1946 28
Maumee stage 8.97 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 6
For May 33
Precipitation
For Friday none
For May 1.80 inches (0.08)
For the year 11.29 inches (-1.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 4 p.m.
Average 60%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 8:51 p.m.
Moonrise 7:19 p.m.
Moonset 5:59 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases
Full Moon May 16
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
