Weather journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 67

Normal 71

Record: 1956, 1982, 1991 87

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 36

Normal 49

Record: 1946 28

Maumee stage 8.97 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 6

For May 33

Precipitation

For Friday none

For May 1.80 inches (0.08)

For the year 11.29 inches (-1.58)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 4 p.m.

Average 60%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:51 p.m.

Moonrise 7:19 p.m.

Moonset 5:59 a.m. Sunday