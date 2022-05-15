Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:00 am
Weather journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 71
Normal 72
Record: (1985) 90
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 38
Normal 50
Record: (1910) 32
Stage of the Maumee 4.74 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the days average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 8
For May 41
Precipitation
For Saturday 0.14 inch
For May 1.94 inches (0.08)
For the year 11.43 inches (-1.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 41% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 8:52 p.m.
Moonrise 8:37 p.m.
Moonset 6:34 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
May 16
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
