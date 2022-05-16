Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 71
Normal 72
Record: 1988, 2007 91
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 44
Normal 50
Record: 1910 31
Maumee stage 4.62 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 7
For May 48
Precipitation
For Sunday none
For May 1.94 inches (-0.07)
For the year 11.43 inches (-1.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 32% at 1 p.m.
Average 63%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 8:52 p.m.
Moonset 6:34 a.m.
Moonset 8:57 p.m.
Last Quarter
May 22
New Moon
May 30
First Quarter
June 7
Full Moon
June 14
Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story