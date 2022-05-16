The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, May 16, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 71

Normal 72

Record: 1988, 2007 91

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 44

Normal 50

Record: 1910 31

Maumee stage 4.62 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 7

For May 48

Precipitation

For Sunday none

For May 1.94 inches (-0.07)

For the year 11.43 inches (-1.73)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 32% at 1 p.m.

Average 63% 

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 8:52 p.m.

Moonset 6:34 a.m.

Moonset 8:57 p.m. 

Last Quarter

May 22

New Moon

May 30

First Quarter

June 7

Full Moon 

June 14

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  