Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 73
Normal 72
Record: 1900, 1911 91
Low temperature 54
Low one year ago 54
Normal 50
Record: 1904 50
Maumee stage 8.76 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 0
For May 48
Precipitation
For Monday 0.12 inch
For May 2.13 inch (-0.03)
For the year 11.62 inch (-1.69)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 4 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 8:54 p.m.
Moonset 7:17 a.m.
Moonrise 11:15 p.m.
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
