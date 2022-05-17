The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 73

Normal 72

Record: 1900, 1911 91

Low temperature 54

Low one year ago 54

Normal 50

Record: 1904 50

Maumee stage 8.76 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 0

For May 48

Precipitation

For Monday 0.12 inch

For May 2.13 inch (-0.03)

For the year 11.62 inch (-1.69)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 4 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 8:54 p.m.

Moonset 7:17 a.m.

Moonrise 11:15 p.m.

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

Moon times should be whatever happens first after 6 a.m. for the day of publication Moonrise 6:30 a.m. Moonset 7:30 p.m. OR Moonset 6:30 a.m. Moonrise 7:30 p.m. OR Moonrise 5:30 p.m. Moonset 3:30 a.m. (the next day)

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  