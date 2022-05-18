Wednesday, May 18, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 68
Normal 73
Record: 1911 93
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 56
Normal 51
Record: 1973 30
Maumee stage 8.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For May 85
Precipitation
For Tuesday none
For May 2.13 inch (-0.18)
For the year 11.62 inch (-1.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 8:55 p.m.
Moonset 8:11 a.m.
Moonrise 12:24 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 14
