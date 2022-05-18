The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 68

Normal 73

Record: 1911 93

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 56

Normal 51

Record: 1973 30

Maumee stage 8.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For May 85

Precipitation

For Tuesday none

For May 2.13 inch (-0.18)

For the year 11.62 inch (-1.84)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 3 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 8:55 p.m.

Moonset 8:11 a.m.

Moonrise 12:24 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 14

