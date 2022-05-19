The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, May 19, 2022 1:00 am

Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 79

Normal 73

Record: 1911 94

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 54

Normal 51

Record: 1973 31

Maumee stage 8.67 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For May 90

Precipitation

For Wednesday 0.17 inches

For May 2.30 inches (-0.17)

For the year 11.79 inches (-1.83)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 4 p.m.

Lowest 49% at 12 a.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 8:56 p.m.

Moonset 9:16 a.m.

Moonrise 1:22 a.m.

Last Quarter May 22

New Moon May 30

First Quarter June 7

Full Moon June 28

