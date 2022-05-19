Thursday, May 19, 2022 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 79
Normal 73
Record: 1911 94
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 54
Normal 51
Record: 1973 31
Maumee stage 8.67 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For May 90
Precipitation
For Wednesday 0.17 inches
For May 2.30 inches (-0.17)
For the year 11.79 inches (-1.83)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 4 p.m.
Lowest 49% at 12 a.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 8:56 p.m.
Moonset 9:16 a.m.
Moonrise 1:22 a.m.
Last Quarter May 22
New Moon May 30
First Quarter June 7
Full Moon June 28
